Victims identified in grisly Hamilton crash

The Ontario Provincial Police have released the identity of the two people killed in a firey crash in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Muhammad Zahid and 20-year-old Stefany Bermudez were both from Mississauga.

They were killed when their car crashed and caught fire early Tuesday morning on Eastport Drive – just below the Burlington Skyway. Their bodies were burned so badly, dental records were needed to identify them.

The OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.