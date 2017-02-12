Victims identified in grisly Hamilton crash
The Ontario Provincial Police have released the identity of the two people killed in a firey crash in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Police said 25-year-old Muhammad Zahid and 20-year-old Stefany Bermudez were both from Mississauga.
They were killed when their car crashed and caught fire early Tuesday morning on Eastport Drive – just below the Burlington Skyway. Their bodies were burned so badly, dental records were needed to identify them.
The OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Commenting Guidelines