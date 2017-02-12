2016 Business Excellence Awards
Victims identified in grisly Hamilton crash

The Ontario Provincial Police have released the identity of the two people killed in a firey crash in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Muhammad Zahid and 20-year-old Stefany Bermudez were both from Mississauga.

They were killed when their car crashed and caught fire early Tuesday morning on Eastport Drive – just below the Burlington Skyway. Their bodies were burned so badly, dental records were needed to identify them.

The OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.


