Victim loses $140,000 in lottery scam, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a resident in Haldimand County was defrauded of $140,000.

Police say the victim was contacted in March by a fraudster who said they had won $1.4 million in a United States powerball lottery.

The scammer told the victim they had to pay twenty per cent of the winnings to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), as per government regulations.

Investigators say the victim had been making payment installments to the fraudster since March that accumulated to $140,000. A family member noticed the transactions and contacted police.

“It’s not always easy to spot a scam, and new ones are invented every day,” said OPP in a news release. “If you suspect that you may be a target of fraud, or if you have already sent funds, don’t be embarrassed – you’re not alone.”



