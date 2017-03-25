Former vice-principal pleads guilty to filming people in a school washroom

A former Brantford school vice-principal has pleaded guilty to nine counts of voyeurism. Brent Hachborn admitted that for almost a year, he secretly recorded people with a camera he hid above the men’s toilet at an elementary school.

On February 16 last year, someone using the men’s washroom at James Hillier elementary heard a beeping noise. He followed it to discover a hole in the ceiling tile above the toilet. Inside a camera shaped like an alarm clock, which held an SD card.

The card’s video showed Hachborn installing the camera. He had been a teacher at James Hillier but had moved to St. George German as vice principal. Still, he’d drop by James Hillier almost every morning with coffee. He’d also switch out the motion-activated camera so he could charge the battery and watch the videos on his home computer at night.

Crown Larry Brock told the court Hachborn was affected by a childhood sex assault. “He has an unfulfilled desire for oral sex with adult males.”

The morning after it was found, Hachborn discovered his camera missing and didn’t go to work. Police who had also just been informed, arrested him that afternoon. Police searched his house on Colonial Crescent and Hachborn’s wife handed over everything they found, including another camera that looked like an alarm clock, a camera that looked like a flashlight, and several SD cards.

Images of nine adult men, who worked various jobs at the school, were found on the cards. They were in court today surrounded by supporters including parents still grappling with news a camera was recording in the washroom for a year.

Hachborn is due back May 31st for sentencing. About 15 people will read victim impact statements. The prosecutor will be asking for jail time.