Veterans of the Dieppe raid remembered in Hamilton

It was a somber reminder of the importance of remembering those who fought for our country.

The 76th anniversary of the raid on Dieppe was honoured today by the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry. For the first time ever, this special ceremony had no Dieppe veterans. Hamilton’s only surviving Dieppe veteran, who moved to B.C., was too frail to make the journey.

The Royal Hamilton Light Infantry lost 197 men on the beaches of Dieppe in what would be the bloodiest single day for Canada’s military in the Second World War. The families of some of Dieppe’s late veterans say the way to honour them is to remember.

Kelly Botelho has more.



