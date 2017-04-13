Veteran police detective faces criminal charges

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A veteran police officer in Peel has been arrested following a 15-month long investigation by the Peel Professional Standards Bureau.

Det. David Warren is charged with one count of obstruct justice and breach of trust by public officer.

He has been suspended with pay as per the Ontario Police Services Act.

“We hold our employees to a higher standard and we expect them to be exemplary members of the community. These charges are of a serious nature and it is important for the community to know that these allegations do not reflect the good work being done each day by the 2,000 plus police officers within Peel Regional Police,” said Chief Jennifer Evans in a news release.

Warren is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on May 15 at 1 p.m.


