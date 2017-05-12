Verdict in the Tyler Johnson murder trial

Guilty of first degree murder is Chad Davidson and brothers Brandon and Joshua Barreira. Found guilty of manslaughter is the fourth accused Louis Rebelo.

Justice Tony Skarica said with today’s verdict took two of Hamilton’s most dangerous criminals off the street for a longtime. Those two, Chad Davidson and Joshus Barreira.

30 year old Tyler Johnson was gunned down outside a King street west pita shop at 3am on November 30th, 2013.

His aunt read a victim impact statement for Johnson’s mother, Linda, who was too ill to attend the verdict.

“I do not bring hope or forgiveness. They are not only murderers but thieves. They have stolen my boy from me. My only reason for living is gone. Life is bleak without Tyler and seems pointless.”

There was no remorse from one of Johnson’s killers, during the reading of the statement Davidson said “shut the eff up.” Davidson also used profanity during sentencing, insulting the judge.

When Joshus Barreira was asked for his reaction to his first degree murder conviction. Barreira just replied “it is wrong.” To which the judge said it was justified because Josh was an evil person and the mastermind of the murder.

First degree murder convictions come with an automatic sentence of life in prison with no parole for 25 years. For Louis Rebelo, who was convicted of manslaughter a sentence will be handed down at a later date.