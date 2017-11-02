Vehicle slams into Hamilton store, driver charged

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police have charged a 34-year-old woman after a vehicle slammed into a Hamilton store Thursday morning.

Police were called to a shop near Emerald St. North and King St. East around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn and drove through the store window.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage but no injuries were reported.

The woman has been charged with careless driving and G1-unaccompanied by qualified driver.

The city building inspector attended the scene and advised the building is structurally sound and no evacuation was required.


