Various vegetable products recalled due to Listeria

Various brands of vegetable products are being recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says 26 Mann’s products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.

The items were sold in Ontario, Quebec and possible nationally. The recall was triggered by CFIA test results.

Among the 34 recalled products are packages of brussels sprouts, broccoli cole slaw, stir fry mixture, cauliflower and vegetable trays.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The agency is advising customers to throw out the recalled product or return in to the store where purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

