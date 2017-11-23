2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Vanier Cup

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Sports
Tags: football, tim hortons field, university, vanier cup


Before the Grey Cup is played on Sunday, some of the sports future stars will take the field in Hamilton for the Vanier Cup. This Saturday, the Laval Rouge et Or and the Western Mustangs will collide at Tim Horton’s field to crown Canada’s best University football team.

Last year’s contest involved two out-of-province universities and it showed in the stands. Just over 7 000 people made it to last year’s Vanier Cup, the lowest turnout in 50 years. This year is slated to be better and it would be in the city’s best interest to show up if it ever hopes to host the pros in the future.


LATEST STORIES

HSR fare debate

WestJet Christmas Miracle

Vanier Cup

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php