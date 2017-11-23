Before the Grey Cup is played on Sunday, some of the sports future stars will take the field in Hamilton for the Vanier Cup. This Saturday, the Laval Rouge et Or and the Western Mustangs will collide at Tim Horton’s field to crown Canada’s best University football team.

Last year’s contest involved two out-of-province universities and it showed in the stands. Just over 7 000 people made it to last year’s Vanier Cup, the lowest turnout in 50 years. This year is slated to be better and it would be in the city’s best interest to show up if it ever hopes to host the pros in the future.