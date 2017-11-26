Vanier Cup hosted at Tim Hortons Field

Western University has won the Vanier Cup. While it was an important day for their team, it was equally important for Hamilton, and fans stepped up to the plate.

The 53rd Annual Vanier Cup was hosted at Tim Hortons Field. It is the second year in a row the championship game has been played here. While some fans are still bitter about last years poor turnout, this year was much different.

The crowd was pumped up as a jet roared overhead to kick off the game between Laval’s Rouge et Or and the Western Mustangs.

Two teams with the most decorated die-hard fans.

Naturally, it was the Musangs that filled the stands, a sea of purple and white making for a good turn out.

Half an hour before the game, there were few people in the stands, but fans quickly started to file in, filling the sold out lower bowl.

Tim Horton’s Field hosted the Vanier Cup last year. It was Laval against the Calagary Dinos, two out of province teams and it showed in ticket sales. Only 7000 tickets were sold, to make for the worst attendance in 50 years.

Fans here say this years attendance is already a big step up from last years.

Ticat fans say, it was not a black and gold kind of turn out, but it was still an important game for Hamilton to show up too.

In the end, the fans in purple and white left happy as the Mustangs came out on top.

Some fans say they went to the game simply to support Canadian football and because they wanted to help fill the stands. One man said we have a great, brand new stadium and it would be a shame if Hamilton did not host big games because of a poor turnout.