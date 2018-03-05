Vandals target Locke Street

Broken glass, boarded up windows and other damage to businesses could be seen on Locke Street South in Hamilton today after a group of about 30 people targeted the area last night.

They were dressed in all black and their faces were covered. They call themselves “The Ungovernables.”

Police say the incident began at Durand Park off of Herkimer St.. A call came in around 10 p.m. on Saturday that a group of people were causing mischief.

When police arrived the group began throwing rocks at the officers. They then made their way to Locke Street, which is a few blocks away.

Local businesses such as Donut Monster, The Beverly and Bitten are boarded up and owners frightened.

Ten businesses, homes and cars were damaged.

Police say the vandals dispersed and took off their clothes and masks. No arrests have been made.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

The community is devastated the mob targeted local businesses, who have made Locke Street vibrant.

Homes and vehicles on Aberdeen Ave. were also damaged.

Many Hamiltonians showed their support by shopping on Locke Street today. Donut Monster had a lineup around the corner.

Hamilton police say they need the help of anyone who may have recorded the incident on their cell phones last night or caught it on surveillance video. Once arrests are made, charges could include unlawful assembly and mischief along with others.