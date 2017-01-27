Van crashes through wall, gets T-boned by truck on QEW

(Twitter photo courtesy @OPP_HSD)

One person is in serious condition after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a wall and careened into traffic on the QEW.

The van was driving southbound on Dixie Rd. just before 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

“A vehicle came right down that road, launched over the curb, up through the barrier wall and onto the QEW,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a periscope live video.

After smashing through the wall, police say the van was T-boned by a large flatbed truck travelling westbound. At least 4 other vehicles were involved in the collision.

.@CHCHNews Some of the cars involved in crash that’s closed WB QEW pic.twitter.com/dlYp4XiVKY — Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCHCH) January 27, 2017

All westbound lanes on the QEW are closed as police continue their investigation.