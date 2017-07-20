Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is a sci-fi adventure from French director Luc Besson (Lucy, The Fifth Element). It is based on the French graphic novel series Valérian and Laureline and stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, and Herbie Hancock.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dehaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) comprise a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha — an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with one another. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force that threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

“When I was 10 years old, I’d go to the kiosk every Wednesday,” recalls Besson. “One time, I found this magazine called ‘Pilote.’ Inside, I discovered ‘Valerian and Laureline.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, what is this thing?’ That day, I fell in love with Laureline, and I wanted to be Valerian. It was not about the superhero with the cape. This was much more light and free and enjoyable because Laureline and Valerian were like two normal cops today — except it’s the 28th century, and everything is weird and amazing.”

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is rated PG.