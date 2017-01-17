Update to the HSR bus red light runner

New information has come out that may explain why a Hamilton bus driver made a dangerous turn Thursday night by Limeridge mall. The illegal maneuver was caught on a dash-cam, but it may not explain everything. While there were cars in the right lane sitting at a red light, the bus driver came down the left lane and turned right in front of them, running a red light in the process.

Many people have commented on the story on our Facebook page, and one person claims his car was broken down in the right lane, forcing the bus to go around him. But Constable Claus Wagner, with the Hamilton police traffic division, says that doesn’t get the driver off the hook.

“If there was some reason for him to be in that lane, he should have at least stopped first, especially going onto a busy road like Upper Wentworth and turning the way he did.”

Right now Hamilton police are letting HSR handle the situation internally and they say nobody from the pubic has complained to police, but if they did, then they’d have to look into it.