New details about the 93 year old man charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon after police say he struck a family member in the head with a machete. According to his lawyer, Michael Yole was a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, an engineer and a father.

Just over two weeks ago Hamilton police responded to a home on Progeston road in Carlisle for what they call a “family dispute” but when they heard it involved a 93 year old man they were stunned. But after assessment, the lead detective believes Michael Yole, a 93 year old who still has his drivers license, is mentally fit to stand trial.

“You don’t age out of responsibility. That’s just the fact. There’s no point at which someone can say you’re too old to face consequences.”

Yole is currently behind bars at the Hamilton Detention centre. His lawyer Asgar Manek went to visit Yole over the weekend he says his client has no previous criminal record. He’s looking in to whether the family dispute may have stemmed from the recent sale of Yole’s home to his son. Manek says his son’s family, including his wife Amanda also moved in after the sale.

Manek says he is in contact with Yole’s daughter who lives in Barrie to discuss the possibility of bail. As of right now there’s no application for bail and Yole has been sitting at the jail on Barton street for the past two weeks. His next court appearance is on February 15th.