‘Unruly passenger’ from Hamilton arrested after Air Canada flight returns to Toronto

An “unruly passenger” on an Air Canada flight en route to Hungary was arrested early Thursday morning.

Peel police were called to Pearson airport at 12:30 a.m. following a complaint that a 57-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on board.

The plane was just past Montreal when “the passenger became disruptive,” reveals the news release.

According to Const. Bancroft Wright, John Svab got involved in an altercation with one of the stewardesses forcing the pilot to turn the plane around.

The flight attendant suffered minor injuries, but still required medical attention once the plane landed.

Svab is charged with endangering an aircraft, uttering death threats and aggravated assault and we heard the details behind those charges at the bail hearing today, but they were sealed under a publication ban.

After court today he collected his belongings and left with a woman and a younger man who had been in court to support him. He was clearly angry that TV cameras were capturing his exit. He and his companions had said they were not ready to talk about the charges.

Police won’t say whether drugs or alcohol played a role but Svab’s bail conditions include not having any alcohol in his system while outside of his house. Nor is he allowed to board any flight in Canada.

As for the 267 passengers who did not make it to Hungary yesterday, Air Canada says they’ll be accommodated on flights today, two of which are leaving from Pearson this evening.