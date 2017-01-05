Underworld: Blood Wars is a fantasy action film, the fifth film in the franchise launched in 2003, directed by first-time feature film director Anna Foerster. The film stars series mainstay Kate Beckinsale alongside Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Peter Andersson, Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James, and Charles Dance.

Underworld: Blood Wars, the newest installment of the blockbuster franchise, finds Vampire Death Dealer Selene (Beckinsale) fending off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that has betrayed her. Aided by her only allies, David (James) and his father Thomas (Dance), she must end the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

“My approach on Blood Wars was to respect the fact that you already have this strong mythology, you have a very clear palette, you have rules for the Lycans and the vampires about when and why they transform,” Foerster says. “I was excited to keep all those things because I think it would be a mistake to say, ‘Okay, now we do everything differently.’ Instead, I decided to take everything I thought was exciting about Underworld and build on top of that with new, unexpected elements.”

Underworld: Blood Wars is rated 18A.