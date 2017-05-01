Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Undercover Toronto Police make arrests in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Toronto
Tags: hamilton, investigation, police, toronto, undercover

Hamilton Police have confirmed that undercover Toronto Police officers made several arrests in the city’s east end last night. A CHCH viewer captured the intense moments on camera.

The undercover cruisers, including two pick-up trucks, blocked in the small car near King Street and Parkdale by the Red Hill Valley Parkway around 7:30 last night.

One man was taken away by an officer to a car behind, placed against the hood and searched.

The officers were heavily armed with assault rifles. Close to a dozen Toronto Police officers were at the scene.

It’s still unclear who the men are, if they’re from Hamilton and why they were arrested.

Hamilton police say they are assisting Toronto Police with their investigation.


