‘Unattended cooking’ fire in St. Catharines causes $75K in damage

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: cooking fire, fire, st catharines

St.catfire

The deputy fire chief in St. Catharines is reminding residents about the importance of working smoke alarms after an early-morning kitchen fire caused $75,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to 22 Stanmary Dr. around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported. However, during the investigation crews discovered the home was missing working smoke alarms.

The Ontario Fire Code requires all homes to have working smoke alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas.

“We urge residents to stay fire-safe over the holidays by making sure they have working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms,” said Deputy Fire Chief Frank Biancucci. “Working smoke alarms are proven to save lives and are required by law.”

Cooking fires are one of the leading causes of fires in Ontario and the deputy fire chief says if you must leave the kitchen area, you should turn off the stove or take a pot holder or spatula as a reminder of the cooking. Biancucci also suggests residents keep dish towels, pot holders and other combustibles away from the stove burners.


