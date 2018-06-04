U.S. Supreme Court sides with baker on same-sex wedding cake

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in 2012.

The justices did not rule that a business can refuse to serve gays or lesbians, but instead criticized how Colorado handled the case.

In a 7-2 decision, the justices found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward baker Jack Phillips saying the state was “neither tolerant nor respectful” of his religious beliefs.

Phillips is a devout Christian and argued his religious opposition to same-sex marriage for not wanting to make the cake.

Today’s decision is not the wide-ranging ruling on religious liberty that some expected. It leaves the broader constitution questions the case presented unanswered.