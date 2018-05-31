;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

U.S. slaps import duties on Canadian steel and aluminum

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Uncategorized
Tags: aluminum, canada, donald trump, steel, tariffs, trade, united states, wilbur ross

2015-1006-USSteelChangesEN

Canada will be hit with American import duties on aluminum and steel starting midnight.

And we’re not alone.

The U.S. is slapping the tariffs on Mexican and European Union exports as well.

According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross the decision to impose the tariffs on Canada and Mexico was based on the lack of progress in ongoing NAFTA talks.

Ross noted negotiations are taking longer than the U.S. had hoped.

Ottawa has vowed retaliatory action, and Ross says any measures Canada might take would not affect the ability to keep renegotiating NAFTA.

Mexico says it will respond with tariffs of its own on pork bellies, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel among other things.

The EU has also vowed to respond with its own countermeasures.



LATEST STORIES

U.S. slaps import duties on Canadian steel and aluminum

Young reporter asks question at White House press briefing

City of Hamilton opens some spray pads early

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php