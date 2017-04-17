Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
U.S. border patrol releases photo of mock IED found at Toronto airport

Category: Toronto
mockied

U.S Customs and Border Protection has released a photo of the mock improvised explosive device (IED) that grounded a plane in Toronto earlier this month.

The CBP tweeted Monday, “Great work by Toronto #Preclearance! #CBP officers discovered this mock IED last week in a passenger’s luggage. CBP stopped processing while the IED was tested, & conducted a joint inspection of the aircraft, rescreening all travelers & baggage.”

The discovery caused a lengthy delay for passengers on board United Airlines Flight 547 from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on April 6.

Officials said they immediately alerted the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority after finding the device at the pre-clearance facility in Toronto.

Authorities swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.

Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Galaska, a U.S resident, was charged with mischief after officials found the device inside his suitcase. Maria Silva, Galaska’s wife, told ABC News the contraption was an alarm clock, not a bomb.

Galaska was granted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

