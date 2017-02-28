Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Tyler Johnson murder trial

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Brandon Barreira, Chad Davidson, hamilton, Joshua Barreira, Louis Rebelo, murder trial, tyler johnson, Vida la Pita

Evidence almost got underway today at the trial of four men accused of shooting Tyler Johnson to death outside a King street pita shop in 2013, but there was a snag

The jury selection has been going on more than two weeks now, each of the four accused has his own lawyer, and each lawyer including the crown has a say in the jury members selected. Monday morning they thought they finally had 14 jurors and an alternate.

Then one juror sent a note, he had just learned he would not get paid by his employer while on jury duty and living on the small daily juror allowance would have been a hardship, so he was excused. Tomorrow morning another alternate juror will have to be chosen.

It was November 30, 2013, 3 in the morning when 30 year old McMaster engineering student Tyler Johnson was shot to death outside Vida la Pita at King and Caroline in Hamilton.

Police arrested 19 year old Brandon Barreira in Cambridge. Two months later, his brother Joshua Barreira was also arrested, along with Chad Davidson and then Louis Rebelo. All face first degree murder charges.

This trial is slated to last 4 months and evidence is expected to start Tuesday with an opening statement by Crown Cheryl Gzik.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php