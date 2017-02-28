Tyler Johnson murder trial

Evidence almost got underway today at the trial of four men accused of shooting Tyler Johnson to death outside a King street pita shop in 2013, but there was a snag

The jury selection has been going on more than two weeks now, each of the four accused has his own lawyer, and each lawyer including the crown has a say in the jury members selected. Monday morning they thought they finally had 14 jurors and an alternate.

Then one juror sent a note, he had just learned he would not get paid by his employer while on jury duty and living on the small daily juror allowance would have been a hardship, so he was excused. Tomorrow morning another alternate juror will have to be chosen.

It was November 30, 2013, 3 in the morning when 30 year old McMaster engineering student Tyler Johnson was shot to death outside Vida la Pita at King and Caroline in Hamilton.

Police arrested 19 year old Brandon Barreira in Cambridge. Two months later, his brother Joshua Barreira was also arrested, along with Chad Davidson and then Louis Rebelo. All face first degree murder charges.

This trial is slated to last 4 months and evidence is expected to start Tuesday with an opening statement by Crown Cheryl Gzik.