Tyler Johnson murder trial day 1

The jury was finalized and the crown opened her case at the Tyler Johnson murder trial in Hamilton Tuesday. Johnson was killed outside a King west pita shop in November of 2013. Four men are on trial for first degree murder.

Staff at the Tim Hortons at King and Caroline called 911 when Tyler Johnson collapsed in between the two sets of front doors. They thought he had been stabbed when they saw the blood but the 30-year-old McMaster Engineering student had been shot, once, in the heart.

The jury also saw surveillance footage from Vida la Pita and the Big Bee convenience store in the plaza. The crown says accused Brandon Barreira was in the same area as Tyler Johnson that night and called another accused, his brother Joshua, who then came to the King- Caroline Tim Hortons with the other two accused; Louis Rebelo and Chad Davidson. Rebelo is seen talking to Johnson shortly before he’s shot. The crown says Chad Davidson wore a red hoodie and he was seen with a gun.

Even though only one shot was fired, the crown says all four men are equally guilty of first degree murder, they planned and carried it out together.