Two unrelated shootings ring through Hamilton mere hours apart

It’s been a violent start to the weekend in Hamilton as police investigate two separate shootings in the city.

On Friday night neighbours heard two loud bangs later followed by screams at roughly 10 p.m.

“It was ‘bang bang’ and then the squeal of the tires and that was the end of it,” a neighbour said.

“I heard about two gun shots, that’s why I came out,” one neighbour explained.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot at Palacebeach Trail in Stoney Creek near North Service Road. He took a bullet to the torso and one to the leg. Police say that he had walked over to a passenger side window of a silver car when he was shot and the driver and the occupants inside the car took off.

The area is a quiet, suburban neighbourhood that doesn’t normally see this kind of violence.

One neighbour explains that calmness changed with the arrival of the neighbour involved in the shooting.

“Since they’ve moved in here the cops are here every week for the past year and a half and somebody got stabbed there this year, at his house.”

A man who lives in the house involved in the shooting told CHCH that his son’s friend was shot down the road and walked over to their house for help. His blood stains can still be seen on the porch.

Later on a younger man came out of the house yelling profanities.

Neighbours said they are tired of these problems.

“Obviously something is going on there. Something not good,” one neighbour expressed.

There also was another shooting on Barton Street East near Sherman Avenue early Saturday morning.

Hamilton Police said two men got into a fight and one ended up shot. The victim is expected to survive.

Police say the gunman is still on the run.

They also say they believe the shooting in Stoney Creek was targeted and that they don’t know who was driving the car or the identity of any passengers.

Police confirmed that these two shootings in Hamilton last night were not connected.