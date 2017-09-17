Two teens pulled from burning car expected to be alright

Two Niagara teens were rescued from a burning car by residents in Fort Erie last night.

A girlfriend of one of the boys has identified the two teens as 19-year-old Aaren Wesley Ellison-Brown and his brother 16-year-old Julian Thomas Ellison. According to police, Aaren lost control of his car and struck a hydro pole and a tree on Ridge Road north in Fort Erie near Bertie street just before 8:30 PM. The car came to a stop in the front yard of a home. The two teens were then rescued by the residents of that home.

Julian’s girlfriend, Juli, says that Aaren put his arm in front of his younger brother to protect him when they hit the pole. Aaren was taken to hospital in critical condition while Julian suffered serious injuries. Juli says that both of the teens are expected to be okay.