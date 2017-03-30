Two teens, one adult killed in devastating head-on collision in Caledonia

Three people are dead, including two teenage girls, following a devastating crash in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police and several emergency crews were called to Highway 6. shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old man was travelling northbound when it crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a passenger van carrying seven youths and one adult.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both of Mississauga of The New Credit First Nation and the 21-year-old male who was travelling northbound, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very traumatic collision that took place,” said OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk. “It’s difficult to tell loved ones that their family members are deceased especially when you have a 12 and 14 year old female. I have kids of my own that are nine and 13, so it hits home really close.”

The 27-year-old man driving the passenger van and four other young people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 6 was closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line for several hours but has since been reopened.

“We are trying to piece together the puzzle of exactly what happened here. We have more questions than answers,” said Sanchuk.

Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation posted on their website that classes at Lloyd S. King Elementary are cancelled for Thursday, March 30th. The MNCFN Community Centre is open and victim services is in attendance.