Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two teens, one adult killed in devastating head-on collision in Caledonia

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: caledonia, collsion, hamilton, mississauga of the new credit, six nations

Caledonia1

Three people are dead, including two teenage girls, following a devastating crash in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police and several emergency crews were called to Highway 6. shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old man was travelling northbound when it crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a passenger van carrying seven youths and one adult.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both of Mississauga of The New Credit First Nation and the 21-year-old male who was travelling northbound, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very traumatic collision that took place,” said OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk. “It’s difficult to tell loved ones that their family members are deceased especially when you have a 12 and 14 year old female. I have kids of my own that are nine and 13, so it hits home really close.”

The 27-year-old man driving the passenger van and four other young people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 6 was closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line for several hours but has since been reopened.

“We are trying to piece together the puzzle of exactly what happened here. We have more questions than answers,” said Sanchuk.

Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation posted on their website that classes at Lloyd S. King Elementary are cancelled for Thursday, March 30th. The MNCFN Community Centre is open and victim services is in attendance.

Caledonia2


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police investigate break and enter at popular Locke St. restaurant

Two teens, one adult killed in devastating head-on collision in Caledonia

OPP investigate deadly house fire in Dunnville

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php