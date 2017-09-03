Watch CHCH Live
Two teens in critical condition after shooting on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police are investigating after two overnight shootings sent two 17-year-old teenagers to hospital in critical condition.

They say it happened in the area of  of Upper Ottawa Street and Limeridge Road East.

“Two men were shot,” said Staff Sgt. Mann. “They have serious injuries but expected to live.”

Mann was unable to provide further details about what led to the shooting, but said their investigation continues.

According to Hamilton paramedic District 2 Supervisor, Jeff Dunford, two 17-year-old boys were shot, both four times, six minutes apart.

Dunford told CHCH News the first shooting happened at 1:50 a.m. on Queen Victoria Drive.  A 17-year-old male was found with four gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Paramedics received a second call at 1:56 a.m., for a second shooting, this time on Lawnview Drive between Upper Sherman and Upper Gage Avenue.

They found another 17-year old with four gunshot wounds and rushed him to hospital.

“Both are in critical condition,” said Dunford.

Police say they are looking for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time.


