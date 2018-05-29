Two teens arrested after auto theft and a pursuit

Two 15-year-old Burlington boys were arrested after two vehicles were stolen, and one of them refused to stop during a police chase.

Halton police were called to 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd. In Burlington around 3 a.m. on Sunday after a complaint was received about a possible stolen pickup truck.

The two boys were seen driving the truck then leaving it in the middle of the road.

Police located the pickup truck and arrested one of the teens.

Police continued to search the area when an officer saw a red Dodge Caravan speeding down Ghent Avenue with a man behind the wheel.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but eventually discontinued the chase because the fleeing vehicle being driven posed a risk to public safety.

Police later found the Dodge Caravan abandoned on Hager Avenue and it was determined to have been stolen from 1300 Maple crossing Blvd.

The second teen was located and arrested later in the day.

The first teen is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and the second was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight while pursued by peace officer.

The two teens were released on bail and will appear in Milton youth court on June 21st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2385.

Tips can also be sent to www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.