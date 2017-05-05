Two teen girls accused of murder turn themselves into Hamilton police

Two of three teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a Mississauga man have turned themselves in to Hamilton Police.

Thirty-three-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi stumbled into a Pioneer gas station covered in blood last Friday and died in hospital two days later.

Investigators say Qasim-Rushdi was stabbed with a knife that has been recovered by police.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for three 17-year-old girls after evidence was discovered during a search of an East Hamilton Mountain home that is connected to one of the accused.

Police allege the girls were working as escorts and said “their contact with the victim was based on this type of relationship.”

Hamilton police are still looking for the third suspect.