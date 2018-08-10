;
Two police officers among four people dead in New Brunswick shooting

Category: Canada & The World
Tags: crime, Fredericton, new brunswick, shooting

Two police officers were among the four people killed in a shooting early Friday morning in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

It happened in a residential area in the city’s north side. Police say one person is in custody and being treated for serious injuries related to the incident.

Fredericton police say they will not be releasing the names of the shooting victims at this time. “Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can,” the force tweeted.

According to the Canadian Press, one resident said he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7:07 a.m. to the sound of gunshots “10 metres from my bed.” David MacCoubrey said three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more have been fired between that time and around 8:30 a.m.

Police say there is no further threat to public safety, however the crime scene is still contained as officers continue their investigation.



