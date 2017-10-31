Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Two people charged after police seize $2500 worth of pre-paid credit cards

A 33-year-old Burlington man and a 45-year-old Oakville woman are facing charges after police seized dozens of pre-paid credit and gift cards.

On Monday, police arrested Matthew William Ticknor for allegedly stealing merchandise from various Walmart locations in Burlington, Oakville and Mississauga.

Police allege Ticknor took the stolen items to other Walmart stores and returned them for gifts card. He would then use the gift cards to buy pre-paid credit cards.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., investigators stopped a vehicle being driven by Ticknor and found $2505.00 worth of pre-paid MasterCard’s, pre-paid VISA cards, several other gift cards and clothing. He was arrested along with his female passenger, Tara Lee Marchesin.

Police are still investigating and say further charges may be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeff Sawatzky of the Burlington Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2384.


