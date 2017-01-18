Two people arrested in targeted Niagara Falls robbery

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are facing charges after a violent home invasion in Niagara Falls Tuesday morning.

Niagara police say a man used a knife to force his was into a home in the area of Queen Street and St. Clair Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

The man demanded money from the resident and a fight broke out.

During the struggle, the resident was injured and the suspect fled the scene with a woman who was waiting nearby.

The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police believe this was a targeted attack.

Mayden Guerrero, 27, and Terry Empey, 29, have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

They are both scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court later today.


