Two men wanted in pharmacy robbery on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint on Hamilton Mountain.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on April 12, two men walked into the Guardian Pharmacy on Redmond Dr.

Police say the suspects “displayed weapons believed to be a firearm and a knife” and demanded drugs from the employees.

The men stole a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl patches. Police officers and members of the K-9 Unit searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

Hamilton police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects in the images to contact Det. Constable Ryan Hay at 905-546-8938.