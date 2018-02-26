Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two men wanted for disturbance at Tim Hortons in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Bear spray, hamilton, wanted

BearSpray suspects

Hamilton police have released a photo of two men they say are connected to an incident at a downtown coffee shop last week.

Shortly after noon on Friday, police were called to a disturbance at the Tim Hortons at 222 Barton St. East.

Investigators say two males entered the restaurant and got into an altercation. The pair sprayed an unknown substance into the air and seven customers and staff members required medical treatment.

Police say the victims suffered symptoms consistent to a reaction from BEAR spray.

The males were last seen running southbound from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Frank Bogdan at 905-546-3821.



LATEST STORIES

Two men wanted for disturbance at Tim Hortons in Hamilton

Water main break causes sinkhole in Hamilton

Cithara Guitars

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php