Two men wanted for disturbance at Tim Hortons in Hamilton

Hamilton police have released a photo of two men they say are connected to an incident at a downtown coffee shop last week.

Shortly after noon on Friday, police were called to a disturbance at the Tim Hortons at 222 Barton St. East.

Investigators say two males entered the restaurant and got into an altercation. The pair sprayed an unknown substance into the air and seven customers and staff members required medical treatment.

Police say the victims suffered symptoms consistent to a reaction from BEAR spray.

The males were last seen running southbound from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Frank Bogdan at 905-546-3821.