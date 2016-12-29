Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two men wanted in attempted robbery of Oakville bank

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: armed robbery, attempted robbery, bank robbery, Halton Regional Police Service, oakville, rbc

rbcrobbery

The Halton Regional Police is looking for two suspects after an attempted armed robbery at an Oakville bank.

Two men entered the Royal Bank of Canada at 2501 Third Line around 10: 40 a.m on Wednesday.

One of the men was wielding a handgun as they began shouting for everyone to get on the ground.

An off duty Toronto cop confronted the men prompting one of the suspects to run out of the bank.

The officer tried to arrest the other man but he was able to free himself and flee the scene. No money was taken from the bank.

The first suspect is described as male, black, 5’10” to 6′, 25 to 30 years old, and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was wearing a black knee length jacket, a black balaclava, black gloves, beige pants and brandishing a black handgun.

The other male is described as black, 6′, 25 to 30 years old, slim build, and weighs roughly 160 lbs. He was clean shaven, wearing a grey hoodie, a black balaclava, black gloves, black running shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to contact them.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php