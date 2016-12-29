Two men wanted in attempted robbery of Oakville bank

The Halton Regional Police is looking for two suspects after an attempted armed robbery at an Oakville bank.

Two men entered the Royal Bank of Canada at 2501 Third Line around 10: 40 a.m on Wednesday.

One of the men was wielding a handgun as they began shouting for everyone to get on the ground.

An off duty Toronto cop confronted the men prompting one of the suspects to run out of the bank.

The officer tried to arrest the other man but he was able to free himself and flee the scene. No money was taken from the bank.

The first suspect is described as male, black, 5’10” to 6′, 25 to 30 years old, and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was wearing a black knee length jacket, a black balaclava, black gloves, beige pants and brandishing a black handgun.

The other male is described as black, 6′, 25 to 30 years old, slim build, and weighs roughly 160 lbs. He was clean shaven, wearing a grey hoodie, a black balaclava, black gloves, black running shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to contact them.