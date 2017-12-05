Two men seriously injured in Fort Erie crash

Two men are in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie.

Police responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday about a vehicle that had left the road and struck a hydro pole.

One person had to be extricated due to damage to the vehicle and the presence of live wires.

A 19-year-old Fort Erie man was removed and taken to a nearby trauma centre in New York.

The other passenger, a 23-year-old Fort Erie man, was taken to an out of region hospital. Both men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Thunder Bay Rd. between Windmill Point Rd. and Staniland Park Rd. was closed for the investigation.