Two men on the loose after Oakville stabbing this morning

Halton police are searching for two men in their 20’s who are responsible for a stabbing in Oakville on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating an assault that happened outside of the Dave and Buster’s restaurant on Winston Park Road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was involved in a fight and was stabbed in the back and shoulder with a small pocket knife. He was taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made.