Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two men on the loose after Oakville stabbing this morning

Posted:
Category: Halton, News, Ontario
Tags: Dave and Buster's, full, oakville, pocket knife, recovery, stabbing, suspects, two men, Winston Park Road

Halton police are searching for two men in their 20’s who are responsible for a stabbing in Oakville on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating an assault that happened outside of the Dave and Buster’s restaurant on Winston Park Road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was involved in a fight and was stabbed in the back and shoulder with a small pocket knife. He was taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made.

 

 

 

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php