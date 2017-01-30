Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Two men wanted in robbery at St. Catharines gas bar

Niagara police have released surveillance photos of two men wanted for robbing a St. Catharines gas bar on Saturday.

Police received a report of a robbery at Gales Gas Bar around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Two men “holding a weapon” confronted the store clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The surveillance cameras captured some identifying features, including a tattoo on one of the suspects hands.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the men or may have witnessed the robbery to contact Niagara police.


