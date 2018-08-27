Two men found floating unconscious in Lake Erie, police investigate

Niagara police are investigating after two people were pulled from Lake Erie on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Crystal Beach boat launch in Fort Erie around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a possible double drowning.

Police say a 14-year-old girl saw a personal water craft (PWC) driving in circles in the lake. The girl drove her PWC over and found two unconscious men floating in the water.

The teen drove back to shore to get help from her family and another nearby person. The group went back out, pulled the men from the water and brought them to shore.

“When they reached shore, resuscitation efforts were commenced. Through these efforts, one of the males, a forty-one-year-old from Scarborough regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital,” said Niagara police in a news release. “He was treated for hypothermia and expected to make a full recovery.”

The second victim, a 50-year-old man from Germany, was rushed to hospital in critical hospital but was later pronounce dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives from the 5 District Detective Office and the Marine Unit to call 905-688-4111, ext. 2322.