Two men charged for stealing printer from Mohawk College

Police have arrested and charged two Hamilton men after a high-quality printer was stolen from Mohawk College.

Last month, police released photos of two suspects wanted for stealing the printer from the college’s Stoney Creek campus.

Police say a man, who posed as a service person, took the printer and walked out of the college with another man on November 21, 2016.

James Juodvirsis, 31, and Philip Williamson, 27, are charged with theft over $5000.

Police found and seized the high-quality printer from a Hamilton home on January 20.

Police believe the printer was being used to produce several fake documents including driver’s licence cards, health cards, birth certificates, social insurance cards, credit cards and counterfeit money.

Cassandra Jordan, 33, and Morgan Richardson, 29, are facing numerous charges including make counterfeit marks, identity theft documents and possess counterfeit instruments.

Police are still investigating and say more arrests may be made.