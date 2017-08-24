Two men charged in series of Hamilton robberies

Two men have been arrested and charged after a series of robberies in Hamilton.

On July 22 around 3:40 a.m. two men broke into the secure compound of PJ’s Automotive on Cannon St. E and stole a moped.

A day later, two men reportedly forced the door open at EMMO Hamilton on King St. E around 6:18 a.m. and stole two e-bikes.

And, on August 7, two men entered through the front door of Electric Avenue E-bike shop and robbed the shop of two bikes which were later found in an alleyway.

A Hamilton man, Charles Shotwell, 49, is charged with three counts of break and enter.

A Brantford man, Daniel Letchford, 31, is charged with three counts of break and enter, failing to comply with probation, and possession of burglary tools.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.