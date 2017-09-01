Two men charged after Niagara police bust marijuana grow operation

Two men are facing charges after Niagara Regional Police dismantled a marijuana grow operation in Wainfleet.

Members of the Niagara police Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit launched an investigation in August at a property on Willford Road in the Township of Wainfleet.

Along with members of the Special Investigative Services Unit, a search warrant was executed and resulted in police arresting two men inside the greenhouse.

Police say there were nearly 700 plants at “various stages of growth” inside the greenhouse.

In a press release, police said the location is not authorized by Health Canada to possess or produce marijuana.

30-year-old De Jun Zheng from North York and 31-year-old Xuezhe Jin from Scarborough are both charged with production and possession of a Schedule II Substance.

Both Zheng and Jin have been released with a pending court date.