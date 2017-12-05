Two men charged with fraud after making wrong turn at Peace Bridge

Two men are facing fraud charges after making a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge that subjected them to an inspection by the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA).

During the inspection, CBSA officers found several pieces of fraudulent identification and credit cards, along with merchandise that had been recently purchased at a Niagara Falls business.

The Niagara Regional Police Service’s Centralized Fraud Unit discovered that the merchandise had been purchased with stolen credit card data embossed on a card that did not match the financial institution on the card.

Police also found that the credit cards had been fraudulently forged with different numbers and the magnetic stripe data was different than the number on the face of the card.

Christopher Ottoro, 38, and Cody Lacey, 27, are both facing charges.