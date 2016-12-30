Two men caught on camera breaking into cars on the East Mountain

Two thieves hit an East Mountain neighbourhood breaking into cars and smashing them with a baseball bat. The pair were caught on security camera by a Hamilton man who says the area is prone to theft.

The footage, from Wednesday morning at 2 am, shows two men approaching a parked truck. They try to open the door but it’s locked. One of the men is holding a baseball bat. When he walks past the second truck, he swings.

The same thing happened to four other cars on Southwood Drive near Mountain Brow and Fennel Avenue East.

Neighbours in the area say they have had stuff stolen from there property like bird baths, solar lights and even potted flowers. And there have been several stories of cars stolen right out of driveways.

Residents say they hope the police do something to stop the thefts and damage.