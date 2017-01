Two men arrested in Niagara Falls L.C.B.O robbery

(Library photo)

Niagara police have charged two men after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

Officers responded to calls about a robbery around 8 p.m. on Monday at the L.C.B.O on Oakwood Dr.

Police began to search the area of Mcleod Rd. and the Q.E.W for suspects and arrested two men.

Brandon Tracy, 25, and Ian Berry, 37, are charged with robbery.

They are scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court later Tuesday.