Two men arrested in Fort Erie after getting lost at the border

Two Toronto man are facing drug-related charges after a bag of suspected cocaine and $10,000 in cash were found in a vehicle at the border.

Police say two men in a rental vehicle ended up getting lost near the Canada/U.S. border on Nov. 22.

The duo made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and in an attempt to avoid crossing the border, the men turned around and returned to Canada through the NEXUS lane.

They were referred to a secondary examination because they were not NEXUS members.

Canada Border Services Agency officers examined the vehicle and seized approximately 120 grams of suspected cocaine and $10,000 in cash.

Dean Howlett, 24, and Sezar Hermez, 25, are facing several charges including drug trafficking and breach of probation. They are scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom on Dec. 21.

“The RCMP is committed to protecting Canadian communities against the threat of illegal drugs. This investigation is another example of the effective partnership that exists between the RCMP and the CBSA which has resulted in the removal of harmful, illegal drugs from our communities.” states Inspector Ann Koenig, Officer in charge of Hamilton Niagara RCMP Detachment.