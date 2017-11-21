Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two men arrested for breaking into Westdale Secondary School

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, high school, police, threats, westdale

westdaleschool

Two men, one from Toronto and the other from Hamilton, have been arrested following a break and enter at a Hamilton high school.

Officers were called to Westdale Secondary School on Main Street West early Tuesday morning.

Two 34-year-old men were arrested by police shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police did not say if this incident is connected to threats made at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School and Ancaster High School yesterday. Police said the investigation is ongoing and complex.

“We are in the preliminary stages of investigation and as such information is limited at this time,” said Hamilton police.

RELATED STORIES

Staff and students evacuated at two Hamilton high schools


LATEST STORIES

Two men arrested for breaking into Westdale Secondary School

Best Wishes for November 21st

Christmas keepsakes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php