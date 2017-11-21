Two men arrested for breaking into Westdale Secondary School

Two men, one from Toronto and the other from Hamilton, have been arrested following a break and enter at a Hamilton high school.

Officers were called to Westdale Secondary School on Main Street West early Tuesday morning.

Two 34-year-old men were arrested by police shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police did not say if this incident is connected to threats made at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School and Ancaster High School yesterday. Police said the investigation is ongoing and complex.

“We are in the preliminary stages of investigation and as such information is limited at this time,” said Hamilton police.

