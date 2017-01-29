Two masked men rob St. Catharines gas station

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police are looking for two men who robbed a St.Catharines gas station on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at Gales Gas Bar on St. Paul Street West just before 6 a.m. Police said two men armed with a weapon demanded money from the clerk. Police added that once the robbers took the money from the register they took off.

Police describe one robber as white and about six feet tall and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black running shoes. The next man is also white, six feet tall, and wore a red hooded sweater, grey jogging pants and black shoes. There is also a tattoo on the outside of the second man’s left hand.

A photo was released that shows the pair without their face masks on. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

 

 


