Two males charged, three others wanted in violent home invasion

Two teenagers are facing several charges after a shooting in broad daylight sent four people to hospital in Hamilton.

Officers were called to 21 Holly Ave. Tuesday morning after neighbours saw several young people trying to break into the home.

After arriving, police found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds and three other people who had been assaulted. The man was taken to hospital where he remains with life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested two teens at the scene but three others took off, leaving a car behind. Police seized the vehicle and are still looking for the other suspects.

Skylon Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy from Hamilton have been charged with aggravated assault, break and enter, unauthorized possession of a firearm, disguise with intent, discharge firearm with intent, assault and careless use, carry, transport, storage of firearm, weapon, ammunition.